Fire Officer Qualifies as Breathing Apparatus Instructor

Leading Firefighter Martin Posso has successfully completed the Breathing Apparatus Instructors (BAI) course at the Fire Service College (FSC), UK.

Before being eligible to attend this mentally and physically demanding ten-day course, Mr Posso had to complete a mandatory pre-course online E-Learning package. On-site, this course was assessed against the learning outcomes using practical observation throughout the course and testing of the underpinning knowledge in the technical areas of Breathing Apparatus equipment and procedures.

Leading Firefighter Posso will now form part of the GFRS’ Breathing Apparatus Instructional Team. His responsibilities will involve designing and delivering safe and effective breathing apparatus training for the operational crews, ensuring that individuals and teams are competent when deployed into a risk area. All aspects of the course incorporates the UK Fire and Rescue Authority Operational Guidance for Breathing Apparatus, that centre mainly on Breathing Apparatus procedures and equipment, Physiology of Respiration, Heat and Humidity, Confined spaces, Principles of Safety and Risk assessment.

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service have wished Leading Firefighter Martin Posso all the best as he embarks on this new role.