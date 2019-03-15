#GibSchoolStrike4Climate

Local student Iona Sacarallo has admirably inspired our youth to march for #climatechange, by organising the first school strike for climate in Gibraltar, this Friday 15th March.

Students joined the global youth movement which calls for political action to bring about the positive change that is required in order to help tackle one of the biggest crisis we face in our planet today, and which was set in motion in 2018 by 16 year old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Starting from Casemates Square at 9am, where a petition was available to sign, the high turnout of youth marched to Number 6 Convent Place.