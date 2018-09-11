Gibraltar Youth Service Launches 'The Zone'

Gibraltar Youth Service is setting up a new and exciting pilot project at the Youth Centre in Line Wall Road called “The Zone”.

Initially, “The Zone” will be open Tuesdays & Thursdays between 12.30pm – 4.30pm and Wednesdays from 12.30pm – 2.00pm. Students from Bayside and Westside Schools and the College of Further Education will be very welcome to come along for their lunch and check out the facilities.

The Zone aims to offer an alternative safe place for young people aged 15+ by providing individual support and assessments to enable them to develop their vocational skills and contribute positively in the community.

It is a safe space for young people to talk about issues which may be affecting them and explore solutions and coping strategies to enable them to move forward in life.