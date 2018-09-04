Enrolment Week at the University of Gibraltar

The University is welcoming its latest cohort of students at its Europa Point Campus this week.

Enrolment is the process through which students officially sign up for a course and get introduced to essential provisions including IT, The Parasol Library, and student services.

As well as enrolling students onto its professional development courses, this year sees the University welcome undergraduate and postgraduate students for the first time as it starts its Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) and MSc Marine Science & Climate Change courses.