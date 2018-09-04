Steve Alman Active Again

Gibraltar para-athlete Steve Alman completed the arduous The Winderemere One Way swim last Sunday in the picturesque Peak District.

The swim started at the southern end of the lake in the early hours and took Steve 8 hours and 14 minutes to complete the 11 mile swim.

The 200 swimmers were accompanied by 400 kayaks and canoes, with each swimmer assigned a support craft to guide them through the course. There was an enforced break mid-way for medical checks and re-fuelling, with all swimmers keen to get on with their journey quickly.

On completing the swim, Steve said he felt a sense of relief and of mission accomplished, and that it had been tough.

All funds raised by Steve are for Help the Heroes, and is another event this versatile para-sportsman has done for this worthy cause.