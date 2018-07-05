Safety at Sea

The Port Authority would like to remind the general public and especially recreational users that there is a speed limit of 5 knots for all vessels in the inner harbour.

Any vessel which exceeds this may be liable to prosecution under the Port Act. More generally, particular care should also be taken by speed boat and jet ski users when navigating in the vicinity of other vessels or swimmers in the busy waters off the Gibraltar coastline.

The ‘Safety at Sea’ booklet, produced by the GPA in conjunction with the RGP and the GMA, has been updated and is available online at http://www.gibraltarport.com/safetyatsea

Hard copies may be obtained from the Port Office, offices of the GMA and also the RGP, and will be available in the Pier Office at all marinas.