Police Appeal for Witnesses

The Royal Gibraltar Police is currently investigating the theft of a necklace, valued at over £8,000, from a local Jeweller’s shop.

The necklace was stolen from a Jeweller’s Shop in Main Street, between 3:45pm and 3:55pm on Friday 22nd June 2018. Police have said they are appealing for any information conducive to the identification and location of the male individual in the published CCTV images.

'The male was dressed in a dark coloured and patterned polo shirt, blue jeans shorts and white trainers. He was wearing a light coloured trilby type hat and sun glasses and was carrying a distinctive orange shopping bag.'

Members of the public who believe they may have information that may be of assistance to the investigation are urged to contact the RGP Duty Officer on +350 20072500.