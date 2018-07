Cheque Presentation – Convent Christmas Fair

Mrs Lorraine Davis and the Convent Christmas Fair Committee respectively, are pictured handing over a cheque for £6250 each from the proceeds of the November 2017 Convent Christmas Fair to Girl Guiding Gibraltar and GibSams.

Mrs Davis said, “I’d like to thank everyone once again who helped to make the Convent Christmas Fair such an enjoyable and successful event, and to raise so much money for these two important local organisations.”