Gnosis Senior Leadership Team in Gibraltar

Albert Isola Minister for Commerce HM Government of Gibraltar met with the leadership team of Gnosis, on their recent business visit to Gibraltar.

The group led by Martin Köppelmann, CEO, appraised Minister Isola of the continued development of their exciting project and their ambitious plans for the future. During their visit, they also met with the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

Gnosis aims to build a truly impartial exchange for information aggregation to quantify the future. A permissionless and decentralized platform built on Ethereum, Gnosis is the easiest way to aggregate relevant information from both human and artificial intelligence agents into one number. Gnosis seeks to establish a global, open platform with a single liquidity pool. This resource enables the simple creation of custom market applications and embodies a flexible marketplace for blockchain oracle services.

The Gnosis team included, Martin Köppelmann, Dr Friederike Ernst, Stefan George, Nadja Benes, Alessandro Gasch, Silke Noa and Mareen Gläske, who were accompanied by Joey Garcia and Karan Aswani. Paul Astengo Senior Executive with Gibraltar Finance who leads on technology initiatives and is Co-Chair of the DLT Working Group was also present.

Gibraltar law firm ISOLAS LLP advises Gnosis.