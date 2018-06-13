Launch of the MyGHA Automated Telephone Booking System

The MyGHA automated telephone system was fully activated at 6pm on Sunday 3rd June 2018 to enable appointment bookings to start for the publicised launch date of 4th June 2018.

Overnight 12 appointments were booked with complete success and text message confirmations were sent to those who used the system. To date, a total of 242 appointments have been booked via the MyGHA automated telephone system.

To support the launch of this initiative, leaflets are being given out to patients to inform them of the new service and to provide an extremely useful take-home navigation aid to make using the system quick, efficient and easy. A dedicated member of the PCC clerical staff is on hand at the PCC Enquiries Desk to explain the service, to update personal contact details, to answer any questions and to deal with any concerns or issues.

Feedback has been extremely positive. The key comments focus on ease of use, convenience and accessibility to appointments with no waiting time on the telephone to speak to a clerk.

Director of Primary Care, Dr Krishna Rawal said: “With any new initiative, it is important to monitor and adjust to ensure that we deliver the service to the highest possible standards. I would encourage everyone to use this modern and elegant solution to booking an appointment, and to collect a leaflet to help navigate to the best appointment to suit their needs. Over time we will allocate more and more appointments to the MyGHA system to make appointment booking as easy and convenient as possible.”

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Honourable Neil F. Costa MP said: “One of the cornerstones of primary care is to provide the best possible access to the clinicians who work so diligently to deliver optimum care. This new initiative is open to all, and I am sure is already familiar to many. I am delighted to announce that this service is now fully functional and will be adjusted and improved over time to ensure that all patients can access primary care with ease and convenience as befitting a modern primary care service.”