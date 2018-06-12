Gibraltar Blockchain Message Taken to Swiss Crypto Valley

Paul Astengo, Senior Executive with Gibraltar Finance who leads on new technology initiatives and Co-chairs the DLT Working Group will attend the 2018 Crypto Valley Conference on Blockchain Technology.

The conference will run over 3 days between 20th June and 23rd June 2018 and will be hosted at the Theater Casino Zug.

The conference is promoted as the first blockchain conference driving progress through academic excellence and is organised by the Crypto Valley Association and facilitated by Lucerne University of Applied Sciences. It offers the opportunity to create business relationships and learn from global industry leaders in the blockchain world.

Albert Isola, Minister for Commerce HM Government of Gibraltar commented, “Blockchain is a nascent industry. Gibraltar has shown leadership in this space and delivered the world’s first DLT Regulatory Framework in January 2018 partly because we reached out to industry experts and leading academics and learned from them. In my mind this is clearly an ongoing process and it is important that this Government continues to invest in supporting the development of knowledge and skills in tandem with generating economic results as we continue to strive for excellence. Attendance at this conference offers us the opportunity of achieving both.”

For further details on the event including ticketing arrangements, visit www.cryptovalleyconference.com/index