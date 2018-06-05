New Outdoor Interpretation and Green Area at Europa Point

The new outdoor interpretation and green area at Europa Point was formally opened today, World Environment Day, by Minister for Environment, Heritage and Climate Change John Cortes.

The area, on the site of the former 'du Farol' outlet had been put out for expressions of interest for development but Government decided instead to convert it into an open green area and to use the existing magazine to hold panels with information on the heritage and wildlife both of Europa Point and the nearby Gorham’s Cave World Heritage site.

The panels have been designed by experts from the Department, the Gibraltar Museum and World Heritage Site, the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and the Gibraltar Ornithological & Natural History Society.

Some planting has already been carried out and will be supplemented with other hardy local species currently being grown off-site, as well as plants which will be transplanted from nearby sites such as Brewer Crusher.

There are paths through the site as well as benches and the area has magnificent views across the Strait.

John Cortes commented, "It’s great, like we did on a bigger scale at Commonwealth Park, to convert an area of concrete or tarmac and give it back to nature. This initiative will provide interesting information on the area and our World Heritage Site, but will also maintain the open nature of the eastern half of the Europa Point plateau as well as providing habitat for important local species and a resting place for migrating birds. Most importantly I am sure it will be a popular ‘chill out’ area for residents and tourists alike."