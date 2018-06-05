Local Man Charged with Arson

A 33 year old local man, Karl Henry Danino has been charged with Arson.

Uniformed officers of the RGP’s Operations Division responded to reports of refuse bin fires in the area of Varyl Begg Estate, and subsequently arrested Mr Danino on Sunday night. The investigation was handed over to detectives from Criminal Investigation Department. Following enquiries carried out into the incidents during the course of yesterday, Mr Danino was interviewed by the officers and was later charged with 3 counts of Arson.

Danino was declined Police Bail and was scheduled to appear before the Magistrates’ Court this morning.