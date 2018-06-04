Promotions in Department of Education

Mrs Jacqueline Mason has been appointed to the post of Director of Education. Mrs Mason has a distinguished career as an educator and is currently the Head of Notre Dame School.

Ms Keri Scott, Deputy Head at Westside School, has been appointed to the post of Senior Education Advisor.

Government have said that these key appointments come at an important time in the development of Education policy and provision in Gibraltar and that they are confident that both Mrs Mason and Ms Scott are excellently equipped to take on these new challenges and are looking forward to working with them to drive the future of Education in Gibraltar forward for the better.

This afternoon saw three further promotions to the post of Head Teacher. Mrs Lizanne Andrews has been appointed as Head Teacher of St Anne’s Middle School, Mrs Desiree Holmes as Head Teacher of St Bernard’s Middle School and Mrs Rosanna Hitchcock as Head Teacher of St Paul’s First School.

Minister for Education, the Honourable Professor John Cortes, said: ‘I would like to congratulate all five of these outstanding candidates on their promotions today and I look forward to working with them all for the benefit of all of Gibraltar’s pupils, students and teachers at this exciting time.’