Minister Isola Welcomes International Firm Huobi to Gibraltar

Minister for Commerce, Albert Isola said he was delighted to meet with Mian Manoff a key member of the senior management team of the Houbi Group.

Also present at the meeting were Joey Garcia of Isolas and Paul Astengo the Co-Chair of the DLT Working Group and who leads on technology initiatives for Gibraltar Finance.

The meeting was held at the Token Summit in New York and follows a recent visit to Gibraltar by the firm’s senior executives who were welcomed to Gibraltar by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo QC and Minister Isola. The team were in Gibraltar to meet with the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission in relation to their DLT licence application. Huobi, one of the largest firms in this sector in Asia with some 800 staff were attracted to Gibraltar because of the supportive DLT Regulatory Framework which came into effect in January 2018.

Huobi Global is a world-leading cryptocurrency financial services group. In 2013, the founding team saw the great potential of the blockchain industry to revolutionize the future of the global financial system. They founded Huobi.com with a mission to both make the financial industry more efficient, and to make wealth more accessible to everyone. Huobi Global has offices in Singapore, the United States, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and is prevalent in over 130 countries across the globe.

Advising Huobi Group are Gibraltar Law Firm Isolas.