British Airways Launches New London Gatwick – Gibraltar Route

Gibraltar Airport last Friday welcomed the inaugural British Airways service from London Gatwick.

The aircraft was welcomed by a water cannon salute, provided by the Airport Fire and Rescue Service, and arriving and departing passengers were treated to a guard of honour provided by the Gibraltar Re-Enactment Society.

Operating up to six times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the service will operate between the 25 May and 30 September and be flown by Airbus 320 aircraft with 177 seats. It will operate to and from London Gatwick’s South Terminal.

The Hon Gilbert Licudi QC MP, Minister for Tourism and Commercial Aviation said: ‘We welcome British Airways’ addition of services to London Gatwick, providing a new option for travel to Gibraltar, and complementing their already existing 11 weekly services to London Heathrow. The addition of approximately 30,000 extra seats for this summer season will provide much needed capacity to the Rock for business and leisure travel during the peak travel period’.

Flights are available to book on www.ba.com