University Welcomes New Members to its Board of Governors

The University of Gibraltar says it is delighted to welcome Professor Clive Finlayson MBE and Professor Ian Peate OBE to its Board of Governors.

The University also commented that both members will bring a wealth of experience with them that will enrich the University and contribute to its future direction.

Professor Finlayson, who is already the Director of the Institute of Life and Earth Sciences at the University, is also Director, Chief Scientist and Curator at the Gibraltar Museum. He has a first class Honours Degree in Zoology from the University of Liverpool and was awarded a doctorate from the University of Oxford in 1980. In 1991 he completed an MSc in Museum Studies at the University of Leicester and he was awarded an MBE in 2003. On his appointment, Prof Finlayson said, “I am honoured and delighted to have been asked to join the Board of Governors and look forward to working towards the development of the University of Gibraltar”.

Professor Peate is currently the Head of the School of Health Studies at the Gibraltar Health Authority. Widely published, he has worked in nurse education since 1989 and holds a BEd (Hons), MA in Social Anthropology and LLM Masters of Medical Law. In 2016 Prof Peate was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s 90th Birthday Honours list. In 2017 he became Nursing Fellow at the Royal College of Nursing and earlier this year was named Visiting Clinical Fellow of the University of Hertfordshire. Professor Peate said, “Without reservation I will commit to the University of Gibraltar and I shall work diligently to support the University, to work across the University community to further its undertaking and ensure that the student is at the centre of all that we do”.

The two appointments come at a time of change at the University. Last week, the University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Daniella Tilbury was appointed Commissioner of Sustainable Development for the Government of Gibraltar. While the recruitment process for a new Vice-Chancellor has not yet commenced, Professor Catherine Bachleda has been named Acting Vice-Chancellor in the interim.

Mr Jose Julio Pisharello, Chairman of the University’s Board of Governors said, “We are honoured to welcome Professor Finlayson and Professor Peate to the Board of Governors. Both are recognised internationally in their respective fields and both will bring invaluable experience with them. In order to further build a culture of diversity and inclusivity, in due course we will also be welcoming University staff and student representatives onto the Board.”

Talking of recent changes at the University, Mr Pisharello said, “The University’s Board of Governors gratefully acknowledges the contribution by Professor Tilbury who has led the institution during its important initial phase. We thank her for her commitment and leadership as the University’s first Vice-Chancellor and we wish her every success in her new role. In order to maintain the momentum at a crucial point in the University’s development, we are delighted that Professor Bachleda has been appointed Acting Vice-Chancellor. Her international academic experience and understanding of higher education quality standards will be great assets to the University.”