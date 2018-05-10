Green Gibraltar Award 2018

The International Garden Photographer of the Year (IGPOTY) exhibition returns to Gibraltar for 2018, with the world’s best photography of plants, gardens and green spaces.

As part of this exhibition, the Green Gibraltar Award will once again feature.

This special award seeks to highlight the diversity of Gibraltar and bring it to the world’s attention, broaden public understanding of nature in Gibraltar, and showcase the botanical beauty of the Rock.

The winners of the Green Gibraltar Award will go on to form part of the IGPOTY exhibition at the Alameda Gardens as from July 2018. Prizes will also be awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Entrance to the competition is free of charge and the rules of the competition can be found at: http://igpoty.com/competitions/green-gibraltar-comp-12/

To enter the competition, email your entries to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or contact the Department of the Environment, Heritage and Climate Change on 200 50294.

Deadline for all entries is 6th June 2018.

The Department of the Environment, Heritage and Climate Change encourages everyone to get involved and submit photos highlighting Gibraltar’s botanical beauty.