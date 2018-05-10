Gibraltar to Attend Prestigious Money 20/20 Europe Conference

Paul Astengo, Senior Executive Private Clients with Gibraltar Finance who has responsibility for innovation initiatives and is Co-Chair of the DLT Working Group for HM Government of Gibraltar will be attending Money 20/20 Europe as a delegate.

The conference, held at RAI Amsterdam, Europaplein 2-22, 1078 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands, will take place between 4th June 2018 and 6th June 2018.

Described by the organisers as an unmissable event for the smartest visionaries and innovators, Money20/20 is where the payments, FinTech and financial services industries come together to connect and build the future of money.

Albert Isola Minister for Commerce HM Government of Gibraltar commented, “Money 20/20 is a global brand renowned for its high quality conferences. The Amsterdam conference will focus the eyes of the financial world on Europe. Every sector of the industry will be in Amsterdam to seize new business opportunities, strengthen partnerships and discover the latest disruptions. The focus on our marketing activity in this sector has now settled in Europe, having already covered North America and the Far East earlier this year, as we look to continue to deliver our message of leadership in this sector”.

Full details for the event including ticketing arrangements can be found by following this link: https://europe.money2020.com/amsterdam