University of Gibraltar Explores Links with Universities of Small Countries and Territories

Representatives from the University of Gibraltar attended a meeting designed to strengthen links between universities in small countries and territories. The meeting was at the direct invite of Miquel Nicolau i Vila, Vice-Chancellor (Rector) of Universitat d’Andorra who hosted the event.

The meeting, which took place on the 2nd and 3rd March, explored opportunities for the exchange of staff and students, the promotion of international placements and the unique ability that smaller universities have to drive change in their communities. Christian Camilleri, International and Student Experience Manager and Amaia Fernandez, European and International Funding Officer from the University described their visit to Andorra as positive, especially as it provided pathways for collaboration in research projects as well as a forum in which to share best practice and enhance the student experience.

The meeting also aimed to establish a formal Network of Universities of Small Countries and Territories (NUSCT) which would tackle common challenges affecting small universities, like Schengen visas and access to public research funding. It was attended by senior delegates from the University of Greenland, the University of Liechtenstein, University of the Republic of San Marino and University of Malta.

The University of Malta will host the next meeting in the spring, and the University of Gibraltar is planning to welcome the network to Gibraltar in 2019.