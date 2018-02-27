Professor Tilbury to Deliver the International Women’s Day Speech at Cambridge

Professor Daniella Tilbury, has been invited to give the International Women’s Day speech at the University of Cambridge on Saturday 10th March. The organisers of this prestigious annual event have asked Professor Tilbury to share her experience of working with UN agencies and the Commonwealth in the area of sustainable development as well as her intergovernmental engagement with education and higher education.

Specifically, she will also talk about her personal journey and the challenges of working in environments in which there are few female leaders.

Professor Tilbury, who is a Gibraltarian, matriculated from St Catharine’s College, University of Cambridge in 1990. Her talk will focus on demonstrating authenticity, integrity and resilience as well as the effects of gender on working life. Prof Tilbury will refer to the World Economic Forum's 2017 Global Gender Gap Report findings that estimate gender parity is over 200 years away. Some of the Cambridge colleges only admitted women just 30 years ago.

Daniella has been the recipient of several research awards including the Macquarie Innovation Award (2008) and is a Marie Curie International Professor (EU 2011). She has been more recently commended for her work with the Commonwealth, for example, informing intergovernmental meetings like the ones recently held in Fiji.

She is the Vice Chancellor and CEO of the University of Gibraltar and is leading the young institution on its mission to shape personal and professional futures, through the pursuit of education, training and research.

International Women's Day commemorates the movement for women’s rights and is celebrated on March 8 every year. Press for Progress is this year’s theme.