HM Customs Drugs Raid

On Friday the 23rd of February 2018, HM Customs acted on intelligence regarding a drug dealing establishment in Varyl Begg Estate.

Members of the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team (FAST) from HM Customs executed a search warrant on that same residence and as a result, approximately 10 grams of Amphetamine and 50 grams of Cannabis resin were seized.

Also seized were scales and other drugs paraphernalia. Although the seizure is not of a large quantity, a spokesperson for HM Customs has said that the disruption of the drug dealing establishment is significant. The street value of all the drugs found is estimated to be around £500. A local 57 year old male, who resides in the property, was arrested and has been bailed out while further investigations are carried out.