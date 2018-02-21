The GHA Extends Opening Times at the Douglas Ferro Dialysis Unit

The GHA has increased the Douglas Ferro Dialysis Unit’s opening times to deliver Haemodialysis treatment six days a week, from Mondays to Saturdays.

The Unit, which has been operational since 2005, provides treatment to GHA patients requiring Haemodialysis. Whereas the management of the unit had been outsourced since its formation, following the appointment of Dr Simon Lines, Consultant Nephrologist and Physician in July 2017, the service is now fully delivered by the GHA.

The increase in opening times, will allow the dialysis team to increase its capacity and provide greater flexibility for their patients. The Unit will also have greater capacity to dialyse patients with acute kidney injuries, as well as to offer dialysis treatment to persons visiting Gibraltar, who are required to undergo Haemodialysis.

Dr Lines commented on the increased opening times: “I am very pleased to be able to say that we are now able to offer dialysis across more days of the week, increasing capacity to meet local demand and offering patients’ flexibility. To see this project to fruition, has required the input of many different people and departments across the GHA, to whom I am very grateful. I am particularly indebted to the dialysis nursing team who have been instrumental.”

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Honourable Neil F. Costa MP was pleased with the improved service, adding: “The wellbeing and comfort of our patients, and their loved ones, is central to everything that we do at the GHA. I am very pleased that we have now extended the opening times for this vital service, whereby we will be able to offer greater flexibility to our patients who require dialysis treatments. The majority of our patients who use this service, will require treatment several times a week. It is, therefore, essential, that we do all we can to accommodate them wherever possible, helping them to achieve greater balance between their clinical needs and their daily lives. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr Lines and his excellent team, as well as my Medical Director, for making this possible.”