The Rowing Marine’s World First Atlantic Ocean Solo Row is Postponed

Lee Spencer, The Rowing Marine, has postponed his attempt to become the world’s first physically disabled person to row solo from Europe to South America. Unfortunately Lee’s mother has been taken seriously ill and Lee will be returning to the UK to be with her.

Lee commented: “I would like to thank everyone in Gibraltar and all of my sponsors for their understanding and support. Naturally I am disappointed, but the key word here is postponement. I have a small window to leave this year, if not I will return next year - everything is in place and ready to go. My priority right now is my family.”

The revised launch date will be announced in due course.