Play to Commemorate 1967 Referendum at the John Mackintosh Hall

A play which was written to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Referendum will open at the John Mackintosh Hall later this month.

The White Light Company's production of 'The Winds of Change' will run from Thursday 18th January to Saturday 20th January.

The play, based on the decade leading up to the 1967 Referendum, was co-written by Jackie Villa and Andrew Dark and has a cast of over 30 actors. The play was written specifically for the Referendum's 50th anniversary.

The same theatre group also produced and staged a play to mark the evacuation of the people of Gibraltar during the Second World War a few years back.

'We are informing the public of our history and we aim to bring this piece of story-telling to our youth so that the story is not lost,' said Jackie. 'Our young people need to understand why our people voted the way they did in 1967.'

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who coordinated the recent Referendum anniversary events said: “I was delighted to have been approached by Jackie Villa with the idea of producing a play to tell the story of the events surrounding the 1967 Referendum and was quick to support this venture. I know that the team have worked very hard to get everything together and that work will come to fruition this month. Those who lived through the tumultuous events of the 1960s in Gibraltar, who witnessed the Referendum or who were able to cast their vote should come and see it. The play will also be of interest to young people who will obtain a better understanding of this defining moment in our history.”

Tickets, priced at £12 for the Thursday and Friday performances and £14 for Saturday's gala night, are available from tickets.gi and from the John Mackintosh Hall Box Office between 5pm and 7pm, from Monday to Friday.