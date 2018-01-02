Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Regulatory Framework

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission’s (GFSC) DLT Regulatory Framework came in to effect on 1st January 2018. This means that firms in Gibraltar, that use DLT (also known as blockchain) to store or transmit value belonging to others, now have to apply for a licence from the GFSC.

The GFSC offers an outcomes-focused, principles-based regulatory framework for DLT that is objective, targeted and flexible.

Nicky Gomez, Head of Risk and Innovation, said: “We are really excited to finally welcome applications from DLT Providers. The team expect to be very busy in the coming months, and are looking forward to working on some interesting and innovative ideas with applicants. Working closely and collaboratively with the financial services industry and the Government of Gibraltar has resulted in the GFSC becoming the first regulator to introduce a DLT Regulatory Framework – it is a very encouraging time and we are also looking forward to the challenge!”

The GFSC holds as its primary objective to protect consumers and the reputation of Gibraltar when considering any licence application and in its supervision and enforcement functions. We have been working to make sure the DLT Regulatory Framework meets the GFSC’s regulatory and strategic objectives, as laid out in the 9 regulatory principles designed for DLT applications.

Follow this link for further information on the GFSC’s DLT Regulatory Framework http://www.gfsc.gi/dlt