Ince’s Hall Refurbishment

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced that the second phase of the Ince’s Hall Theatre north façade refurbishment is now complete.

Internal refurbishment to the theatre stage took place during the summer of 2017, as well as the upgrading of the sound and light technical equipment.

The third and last phase of the south façade will be completed in early January 2018.