New Year Honours - Further Announcements

Her Majesty The Queen has also granted Dr Vijay Kumar to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for Services to the Gibraltar Health Authority.

On behalf of the Gibraltar Honours Board, His Excellency the Governor, Lt Gen Edward Davis CB CBE KStJ, has awarded the Gibraltar Award to:

Mr Stanley Paul Riley for services to Music in Gibraltar.

Mr James Charles Posso for services to Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar

His Excellency the Governor said "I have no doubt that the People of Gibraltar will share my immense delight and pride that four so richly deserving Gibraltarians have received awards in the Queen’s New Year Honours List. Their truly exceptional contributions to Gibraltar, over many years, have made a vital and enduring difference to the well-being and progression of their Homeland and its People. I offer them all my heartfelt and warmest congratulations."

