Government Opens Tender Process for Sale of Ex-MoD Housing

Government have today said they are delighted to announce the opening of the tender process for the sale of ex-MoD housing. A total of 161 former MoD properties, all in the South District, will be made available for purchase to those who have been resident in Gibraltar for a minimum of 10 years.

The following accommodation is up for tender:

104 houses at Europa Walks Estate

30 flats at Trafalgar Heights

10 houses at Naval Hospital Hill

5 houses at Lake Ramp (Buena Vista)

12 flats at Prevost House and Phillimore House (Buena Vista)

It is expected that all these properties will be transferred to the Government in early 2019. They will initially be used to provide accommodation to athletes during the Island Games. Therefore, although successful tenderers will be notified and deposits will be required to secure a successful tender during the course of 2018, the Government expects the first completions to begin in August 2019, whilst Prevost House and Phillimore House will be ready for completion in early 2020.

The Government of Gibraltar will carry out necessary infrastructure works, including to electricity supply, plumbing and internet access, prior to completion. Land adjacent to Europa Walks Estate will also be developed by HMGoG to provide pools, play areas and extra parking (which will be available for sale in the future) for that estate. A new residential development consisting of 17 townhouses is currently in the design stage for the area adjacent to the Europa Walks Estate play and pool areas. These will not be subject to the same tender process but will be sold for fixed prices starting from £750,000. This development is subject to a full review process by the Development and Planning Commission, in the same way as any private developer.

Select viewing dates for some of the properties in each estate will soon be made available for those interested in submitting a tender. All the properties carry a reserve price, and tender bids that fail to meet the reserve price will not be accepted. Successful tenderers will be required to pay a non-refundable deposit of £10,000 within 21 days of being notified, with the full balance due on completion.

All relevant information, including detailed plans, can be found online at www.gibmodsales.gi

This is also where tender documents can be accessed and tender bids can be submitted. Any individual who meets the requirements may submit tenders for as many properties as they are interested in. However, only one of these may be successful. These properties are for owner residency, not speculation.

Brochures can also be collected from the offices of Gibraltar Residential Properties, who will handle the sales of these properties. Tender forms may also be submitted according to the usual practice, if this is preferred to the online system.

The deadline for all tender submissions is 12:00pm on Friday 23rd February 2018.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘These are the crown jewels of MoD property in Gibraltar. I am delighted that these properties will finally be made available to Gibraltar residents, at what is a very fair price for property of this size and quality. This will be a lasting legacy of the Island Games and will give a new lease of life to the South District.’