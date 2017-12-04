Costa Meets Department of Health and NHS England Officials in London

The Minister for Health, Care and Justice, Neil F. Costa, travelled to London for a series of official meetings with NHS officials from Manchester and London. Mr Costa was accompanied by the Medical Director of the Gibraltar Health Authority, Dr Daniel Cassaglia.

The engagement follows the partnerships established between the Gibraltar Government, the Department of Health in the United Kingdom and Guy's and St Thomas's Hospital Trust.

The visit included meetings with John Wareing, Director of Strategy, Manchester University Hospital NHS Trust; Paul MacNaught, Director of EU & International Health, Department for Health; Natasha Kocsis, Policy Officer, Department of Health; Karen Denton, UK & International Resource Manager of Guys & St Thomas’ Hospital, Neil Wright, Deputy Commercial Director of Guys & St Thomas’ Hospital, and Alexander Williams and Chris Theaker, NHS England.

Dr Cassaglia, Medical Director explained: “This series of meetings enabled us to examine areas where the GHA can work together with the NHS for mutual cooperation in education, training and clinical support. We also looked at areas where existing levels of collaboration can be expanded.”

Minister Costa added: “We intend to develop strong links with the UK Department of Health, NHS England and different NHS Trusts to explore commonalities and gain from their experience and knowledge. I am confident that the GHA, and ultimately, the users of our local health services, stand to benefit from our closer ties with the NHS. This will provide valuable insight from which we can learn in our continued drive to improve the quality of health and care services we deliver to the people of Gibraltar.”