Local Interpol Officers Certified as NCB Officials

Following an intensive 20-hour course delivered through the INTERPOL Global Learning Centre, Detective Inspector John Field of the RGP, Detective Constable Karl Walsh of the GDP and Customs Officer Dominic Lopez of HM Customs have been certified as National Central Bureau (NCB) officials.

The course provided a very good insight into how INTERPOL functions, facilitating international police cooperation and the procedures to follow when dealing with international arrest warrants. It is the first time that local officers have been accredited using INTERTPOL’s new e-learning system.

Gibraltar joined INTERPOL in 1965 and forms part of the UK Bureau as a Sub Bureau where it plays a modest, but important role in tackling transnational crime.

In this year’s General Assembly in Beijing, attended by the Commissioner of Police and Detective Chief Inspector Lopez , Matthew Burton the Head of the UK NCB said that he values the contribution and commitment to INTERPOL demonstrated by the representatives of the Gibraltar Sub-Bureau.