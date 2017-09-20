HRH Princess Royal to Attend Reception in Gibraltar House

HRH The Princess Royal, in her capacity as Patron of the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival, has graciously accepted an invitation from Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar to attend a reception at Gibraltar House in London on the evening of 16th October 2017.

The event will mark Her Royal Highness’s continued Royal Patronage of the Festival and the intimate gathering will be an opportunity for The Princess Royal to meet some of those participating in and those involved with the 5th Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival being held from 16 to 19th November.

This is a great honour and is a reflection on the quality of the Festival and the hard work that goes into the event. This year’s Festival will undoubtedly be a great success and the organisers are very grateful to all the sponsors and partners for their continued support. The event is at the forefront of the Government’s event-led tourism policy and the Festival is clearly now of international renown.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP said “We should be very honoured that Her Royal Highness has agreed to attend a reception for the second time in her role as Patron. Of great significance is that The Princess Royal will be the first member of the Royal Family to visit Gibraltar House in London. I’m delighted to be able to welcome Her Royal Highness to our home in the United Kingdom. The Princess Royal’s commitment to the Festival is a reflection of the quality of this event and the product of a dedicated team of hardworking people both in Gibraltar and in the UK that make this happen.”