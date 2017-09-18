Gibraltar Presence at UK Party Conferences

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia left for Bournemouth over the weekend in order to attend the party conference of the UK Liberal Democrats. This is the first main political conference of the season.

Dr Garcia was invited to participate in a session entitled “Brexit and Borders” taking place yesterday, Sunday. This was a panel discussion on the potential impact of leaving the European Union on the land borders of Gibraltar and of Northern Ireland.

There is a Gibraltar stand at the conference and the Gibraltar Government will host its traditional reception for MPs, Lords and politicians tonight (Monday). Dr Garcia also had a number of one to one meetings whilst at the conference, at which he is accompanied by the Minister for Culture, Youth and Sport, the Hon Steven Linares.

The Gibraltar Government will be represented at the party conferences of the main political parties in the United Kingdom over the coming weeks. This is all the more important this year in view of the continuing negotiations for the United Kingdom and Gibraltar to leave the European Union.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will attend the Conservative Party conference which this year takes place in Manchester from 1 to 4 October. He will also go to the Labour Party conference which is in Brighton from 24th to 27th September.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia will also represent the Government at the conference of the Scottish National Party which this year will be in Glasgow in October.

Commenting on the eve of his departure for Bournemouth, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia said:

“The party conferences provide a unique opportunity to speak to countless Members of Parliament and politicians from across the political spectrum under one roof. The Government will have a stand in every conference and will host a Gibraltar reception at every conference. This will allow the Chief Minister and me to put across the Gibraltar point of view to as many decision-makers as possible.

This is a continuation of the lobbying activities of the Government in order to make sure that the wishes of the people of Gibraltar are known and understood, particularly in the context of Brexit.”