Threat Level for Gibraltar to Remain 'Substantial'

The Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC) has today, 16th September, discussed yesterday’s terrorist attack in London.

The Council concluded that the threat level for Gibraltar remains ‘Substantial’, an attack remains a strong possibility; but that there is no specific intelligence to suggest an increase in the threat to Gibraltar.

The GCC will continue to closely monitor events in the UK. The Royal Gibraltar Police will also review its operational posture and will take the necessary measures to keep the Public safe. Accordingly, the Public may see an increased uniformed police presence. This is a routine measure to provide additional reassurance to members of the Public.

The Public are asked to remain vigilant and to report any security concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police via the Control Room on 200 72500