Threat Level for Gibraltar Remains ‘Substantial’

As co-chairs of The Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC), His Excellency the Governor and the Chief Minister met this morning, 31st August, to review security with particular emphasis on the risk assessments undertaken in respect of the forthcoming Gibraltar Music Festival, the National Day and the Ceremony of the Keys events.

As a result, the threat level for Gibraltar remains ‘Substantial’ - an attack remains a strong possibility; but there is, however, no specific intelligence to suggest an increase in the threat to Gibraltar or any of the forthcoming events commencing this weekend.

The GCC will continue to closely monitor threat intelligence as it relates to Gibraltar, and Gibraltar’s Law Enforcement agencies will continue to take the necessary measures to keep the Public safe by modifying their operational posture in light of the high-profile Public events over the coming month. Accordingly, the Public can expect to see an increased uniformed Police presence to assure the security of the said forthcoming Public events.

As ever, the Public are asked to remain vigilant and to report any security concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.