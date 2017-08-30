RGP Investigate Wounding Incident

Police are investigating an incident at Flat Bastion Road which occurred shortly before midday on Wednesday the 30th August 2017 where a 21 year old local man was assaulted and injured.

The victim was transferred to St Bernard’s Hospital where he is receiving treatment. The injuries are not described as being life threatening.

Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department are now leading the investigation.

A residence at Flat Bastion Road is undergoing a crime scene investigation, but no arrests have been made at this stage.

Investigating officers are asking any member of the public who was in the area of the bedsits at Flat Bastion Road between 11am and 1130am on Wednesday the 30th August 2017 to contact the Police Control Room on 20072500 as they may be able to assist the investigating officers with valuable information.