HM Customs Seize RHIB and Cigarettes

In the early hours of this morning, officers of HM Customs Marine Section seized ten cases of cigarettes and one rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) following an incident at Eastern Beach.

Assisted by the RGP Marine Crew, the officers managed to force the RHIB and its two occupants onto the shore, where they abandoned the vessel and cigarettes and made good their escape. HM Customs land crews were also in attendance.