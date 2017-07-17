Third UK - Gibraltar Brexit Ministerial Meeting

Both the UK and Gibraltar Governments have released a joint statement regarding the third meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council on Brexit that took place in London this morning. This meeting coincided with the latest round of talks between the U.K. and the EU in Brussels.

The meeting was chaired by the Parliamentary Under Secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union Robin Walker MP and included UK Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan MP, Economic Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay MP and officials from a number of UK departments including the Cabinet Office, Department for International Trade, Department for Digital Culture Media and Sport and the Home Office.

The Gibraltar delegation was led by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and included the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, Attorney General Michael Llamas and Financial Secretary Albert Mena.

The talks moved on to a new phase with an agreement to establish a working group to discuss gambling. The Government of Gibraltar and HM Treasury agreed to continue to work closely together on financial services, committing to a programme of work on insurance and discussed Gibraltar’s proposals for tax treaties.

"When it comes to international trade, we have agreed between our two Governments to put in place a mechanism for ensuring that Gibraltar is consulted on the Free Trade Agreements the UK plans to negotiate outside the EU. This will build upon the existing mechanisms by which Gibraltar is currently consulted on a treaty-by-treaty basis when it comes to international treaties."

Immediately after the JMC meeting, the Chief Minister met the new Minister for the Armed Forces, Mark Lancaster MP.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said:

"The work we are doing is very advanced. We are dealing with the substance of the requirements to be met for a seamless transition from EU single market access to bilateral UK/Gibraltar market access. The fact is that the relationship with Robin Walker at DExEU and with Sir Alan Duncan at the FCO is an excellent one which is delivering positive progress for Gibraltar based on principles of partnership and seeking to secure Gibraltar's economic prosperity going forward. I am very pleased with progress so far and the real, substantive, full involvement we are engaged in on the work being done for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union pursuant to the decision of the referendum of the British people."

Robin Walker, Minister for Exiting the European Union, said:

“We’ve had very productive discussions today, and I am pleased to continue our engagement with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and his team to discuss how we are involving Gibraltar in our preparations for Brexit negotiations.

“Today, we agreed to put in a place a mechanism for ensuring that Gibraltar is consulted on the Free Trade Agreements the UK plans to negotiate outside the EU.

"I hope this will help businesses in Gibraltar remain confident about our approach to negotiations, and our future opportunities outside of the EU.

"The Secretary of State is in Brussels today to start the second round of talks. We're getting on with the job in hand, and are confident we can get a deal that works for the UK, the EU, and Gibraltar."

Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan said:

“As the Prime Minister has made clear, we are absolutely steadfast in our support of Gibraltar, its people and its economy. These productive discussions today allow us to continue to work closely with Gibraltar to ensure that their priorities are taken into account as we negotiate our exit from the European Union.”