Joint Ministerial Council on Gibraltar and Brexit Meets on Monday

The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister left for London this weekend in order to participate in the next round of the Joint Ministerial Council on Brexit.

The Council, which will meet on Monday, is composed of Ministers and officials from the Gibraltar and UK Governments. It provides the framework for formal contact between the two Governments on matters related to the planned departure of the United Kingdom and Gibraltar from the European Union.

The Gibraltar delegation will also include the Attorney General Michael Llamas, the Financial Secretary Albert Mena and UK Representative Dominique Searle.

Mr Picardo returns to Gibraltar on Monday and Dr Garcia on Tuesday, after other meetings.