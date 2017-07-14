Commonwealth Youth Games 2017 Team Gibraltar

Team Gibraltar will once again be participating in the Commonwealth Youth Games. The 6th edition of the Games will be held in Nassau, Bahamas from the 18th to the 23rd July.

After a very successful Island Games the best of our youth in Swimming and Athletics will embark in a further wonderful sporting experience in Nassau Bahamas.

The team comprises of six athletes. Swimmers Aidan Carroll, Mat Savitz, John-Paul Balloqui, Elijah Cruz and David Hitchcock, and runner Abdullah Ahammad. Linda Alvarez (CGAG) will act as Team Manager with Mellissa Hollands (Swimming) and Roy Torres (Athletics) accompanying her as representatives of their different associations.

The team will depart on Saturday 15th July returning Tuesday 25th July.

This is the 4th time Gibraltar will attend having been present in Pune (India) in 2008, Douglas (Isle of Man) in 2011 and Apia (Samoa) in 2015.

Almost all events will be held in the same sporting precinct, the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre, which includes the world-class 15,000-seat Thomas A Robinson stadium, host to the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and Athletics. The sporting action will also reach out to the communities and streets of the island.

As part of the Federation's commitment to partner and support peaceful, sustainable and prosperous Commonwealth communities, it will be the second edition of the Youth Games to be held on a Small Island Developing State, following the hugely successful Samoa 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games.

Both Harry Murphy (President) and Joe Schembri (Sec General) will be in attendance throughout, both to support our team and to attend a series of Commonwealth Games Federation meetings.