Death of Juan Carlos Perez

The Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party announces with regret the sudden death of executive committee member the Hon Juan Carlos Perez.

Mr Perez was a former Government Minister in the GSLP administration of 1988 to 1996. He was a member of Parliament from 1984 until 2003 and a founder member of the party.

In the run up to his political career he was a member of the branch and district committees of the Transport and General Workers Union in Gibraltar. He was involved in the battle for parity and the growth of trade unionism in Gibraltar.

He was the editor of The New People newspaper.

Juan Carlos died at the Watergardens Headquarters of the GSLP.

The Leader of the GSLP, and Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: "The whole of the GSLP family is heartbroken. This is a huge loss to us all. Juan Carlos was the best of us. A friend to all of us. A political genius and personally a massive rock of support to all of the GSLP family. For me, he was, above all a friend and mentor and one of the people who most nurtured me in the party. We will all have fond memories of this giant of a man who loved Gibraltar and loved the GSLP. We will say more in coming days."

The Chairman of the GSLP, Joseph Baldachino said: "We have lost our friend Juan Carlos and the loss is unimaginable. We will mourn him as a family."

The founder of the GSLP, former Chief Minister and current Minister for Economic Development and Trade, the Hon Joe Bossano, said: "Juan Carlos was like a son to me. Losing him is a huge blow for all of us. The GSLP family is grieving the loss of one of our most important members. Juan Carlos devoted his entire life to defending the working class and he died at work, continuing that life long endeavour."

Vox would like to extend its most sincere condolences to his family and friends.