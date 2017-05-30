Disability Awareness Training for Frontline Staff

Last week was another busy week which saw many people attend training on disability equality. The Ministry of Equality provided bespoke training to both the public and private sectors in relation to disability awareness, and specifically for counter staff and individuals who work in the front line when providing services.

The objective of the training has been to raise awareness by providing information on how to identify possible barriers that people with disabilities may encounter as clients, and to provide information to frontline staff on how to overcome these.

The training was delivered by Paul Hawkins from the UK charity Attitude is Everything. Training sessions have also been supported with additional information in the form of a guidance booklet on disability language and etiquette which has been produced by the Ministry of Equality in consultation with the Gibraltar Disability Society.

The response to these seminars has been extremely good and a total of 90 people have attended, in addition to over 60 people who attended the breakfast seminar at the Sunborn Hotel earlier in the week.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento MP, said: “It is very encouraging to see the positive response from both the private and public sector to this week’s breakfast seminar and frontline staff training sessions.

“Disability is an equality issue, which is at the forefront of the Ministry’s working programme for 2017. The Ministry for Equality is already working towards providing further bespoke training to achieve disability equality in Gibraltar.

“Providing equal services for all and treating all of our customers with due respect is of paramount importance to all service providers. It is a fundamental principle and also makes good business sense. We should therefore not let ourselves be a barrier to disability equality.”