Head of School of Health Studies Awarded Fellow of the Royal College of Nursing

Professor Ian Peate OBE, Head of School at the School of Health Studies, was awarded Fellow of the Royal College of Nursing (FRCN) at the opening ceremony at RCN Congress in Liverpool 13th May 2017. Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Fellows are an outstanding group of people who have made a real difference to others and to nursing.

At the awards ceremony Janet Davies, Chief Executive and General Secretary of the RCN, acknowledged the work that Professor Peate has achieved in his extensive publications and his contribution to nurse education.

Professor Peate was recognised for his exceptional contribution to nursing and nurse education with the award of OBE in the Queen’s 2016 Birthday honours list. The award of Fellow of the RCN (FRCN) reconfirms his ongoing role in health and wellbeing.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is the world’s largest nursing and professional body, representing over 435,000 members. RCN Fellowships are awarded to members of the RCN. These prestigious awards are given to those nurses who have made exceptional contributions to nursing and health care. This is the highest award that the RCN can bestow on a nurse.

“Being an RCN Fellow is an honour; receiving recognition by peers in this way is the pinnacle of any nurse’s career,” said Professor Peate. “I am privileged to work with a dedicated and highly talented team of staff at the School of Health Studies. Nursing is one of the world’s most vital and treasured professions and it is wonderful to be recognised in this way. Nurses and nursing can and does have a profound impact on the lives of many.”

Dr Ron Coram, Principal of the School of Health Studies, commented: “Recognition in this way also highlights the outstanding contribution and commitment by all of those working in the School of Health Studies, as they ensure that staff within the Gibraltar Health Authority are provided with high quality education and training to facilitate them to continue to offer care that meets the needs of the people of Gibraltar.”

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Hon Neil F. Costa MP, added: “I am very pleased to see that the efforts of our truly committed professionals are recognised and endorsed by highly reputable establishments, which set the pace of change and supply valuable leadership within an evolving and crucial health care profession. Ian Peate has made it his personal mission to set the ￼￼￼right tone towards facilitating an environment that is geared to patient care. The Gibraltar Health Authority is indeed fortunate to have such an outstanding role model for our students pursuing their careers in nursing.”