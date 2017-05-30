International Review of User Controls Over Personal Information

In an increasingly complex online world, websites, mobile applications and various other online platforms are demanding more personal information from internet users than ever before. Whilst this allows for an experience online that is tailored to the needs of the individual, it is becoming increasingly significant for individuals to have control over their personal information online.

With this in mind, along with other privacy enforcement authorities from around the world, the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (the “GRA”), as Data Protection Commissioner, has been reviewing websites and mobile applications to establish what controls users of these online platforms have over their personal information. The review, or sweep in data protection terms, took place last week, and looked at how online entities communicate with users in relation to the personal data they collect from them and how easy it is for users to exercise their privacy rights.

Twenty-seven Data Protection Authorities from around the world have been contributing to the study. The combined results of the review will be published in September 2017. These authorities will also consider action against any websites, mobile applications or online services that are found to be breaking data protection laws.

The work is coordinated by the Global Privacy Enforcement Network (“GPEN”), and follows previous reports on online services for children, mobile phone apps and Internet of Things devices.

The action is being led by the Information Commissioner’s Office in the UK.

Steven Sanchez, Information Rights Manager of the GRA, said:

“We are proud to be participating in the GPEN Sweep for the fourth year in a row. GPEN is an increasingly important platform for international cooperation between Data Protection Authorities globally, and we look forward to seeing the results of a project that has been planned for some months now.

￼There are clear benefits to online entities collecting our personal data, whether these are tailored search results and advertising or a more personalised service. However, these benefits must be balanced against the responsibilities these online platforms have to ensure that users have control of their personal data.

In particular, the GRA has been focusing its attention mainly on local websites and mobile applications, to see, amongst other things, whether they are clear with their users as to what personal information they are collecting from them, how they are using this information, and whether it will be shared with other entities. Transparency is key to users providing informed consent to their information being used. ”

As always, the GRA is available to anyone wishing to discuss matters which affect their privacy, or feel that their data protection rights are not being correctly addressed.