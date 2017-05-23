Gibraltar Contingency Council Meeting 23rd May 2017

A scheduled meeting of the Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC) took place this morning, jointly chaired by His Excellency the Governor and the Chief Minister.

The Council considered a range of civil and security contingency matters, including the terrorist attack last night in Manchester, and whether there are any potential implications for the security of Gibraltar. The GCC concluded that the threat level remains unchanged at ‘Substantial’ – an attack remains a strong possibility albeit there is no specific intelligence relating to such an attack. As ever, the public are asked to remain vigilant and to report any security concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.