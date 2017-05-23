Working Together For Equality: Disability Language & Etiquette

Today the Minister of Equality launched the first of a series of guidance documents in relation to disability equality matters which will be made available to all Government Departments, private sector and the community by the Ministry of Equality.

One of the strategies of the Ministry in raising awareness and facilitating inclusion of people with disabilities is to provide easy–to-use reference documents. This is one of a series that the Ministry of Equality will be issuing during the course of the year.

This first reference booklet is in relation to inclusive language and etiquette; words to use and avoid when writing or talking to people with disabilities and explains common courtesies when meeting people with disabilities and their support workers. This particular document can be used by frontline staff when assisting potential customers who have a disability.

Knowledge of appropriate language and etiquette may not necessarily be something which everyone is aware of or has access to, for many it can be a cause for concern as they do not wish to offend. The Ministry of Equality, in consultation with the Gibraltar Disability Society has therefore embarked on this initiative for the purposes of clarifying appropriate terminology, attitudes and practices. Ms Debbie Borastero, Chairperson of the Gibraltar Disability Society stated “The Gibraltar Disability Society welcomes all the initiatives to date and all future initiatives of the Ministry of Equality that bring matters of disability to the forefront in Gibraltar”.

These matters will also be discussed at the training that will be delivered to the public sector at various training sessions that are planned for this week as well as at the business sector breakfast on Wednesday and private sector training seminar on Wednesday.

The Minister for Equality, the Hon. Samantha Sacramento MP, said “Appropriate language and etiquette is not only polite and avoids potentially causing offence, but promotes equality. We want to break down barriers and increase opportunities for people to learn about matters which relate to people with disabilities. It is only through knowledge that we can all work together in achieving a more inclusive society. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Gibraltar Disability Society for their advice.”