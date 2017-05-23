Gibraltar Expresses Condolences and Solidarity with Manchester

The Chief Minister has written to the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Theresa May MP, and to the Mayor of Greater Manchester, the Rt Hon Andy Burnham, to express the sincere condolences of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and the People of Gibraltar in the aftermath of the barbaric attacks perpetrated at Manchester Arena last night.

Mr Picardo said: "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims of this cowardly criminal act. At this tragic time we are inspired by the stories of the bravery and acts of kindness of the people of Manchester and we stand in solidarity with them in this shared moment of grief. At the same time, we must resolve to continue to go about our daily business and live our lives devoid of the fear that terrorists wish to plant in our world. That is the best way to honour the memory of those murdered today. I very much look forward to visiting Manchester officially again during the party conference season this year. Manchester is a City with close links to many Gibraltarians through personal, professional and educational links and we know it to have the resilience and strength to carry its people beyond this senseless carnage through the generosity and spirit of its great people. Today, we are all Mancunians on the Rock."

In defiance of this shameful act of terrorism, and in solemn memory of the victims, flags on government buildings have been flying at half-mast until further notice.

Government has said it believes that the right decision has been made by the Liberal Democrats to cancel Tim Farron’s campaign visit to Gibraltar today as a sign of respect for the victims and their families. It is right also that all campaigning has been stopped in the British General Election by all parties contesting the election.