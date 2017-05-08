Gibraltar Port Attends European LNG Forum

Commodore Bob Sanguinetti, CEO of the GPA and Captain of the Port attended a European LNG Forum in Copenhagen earlier this week. Hosted by the Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) of which the GPA are members, it brought together about a hundred representatives from shipping companies, port authorities and energy suppliers from across Europe to discuss latest developments in the field of LNG bunkering.

The delegates were also updated on the various work strands being carried out by SGMF working groups to which Danny Perera, a GPA Bunkering Superintendent, has contributed to.

Commodore Sanguinetti commented that 'it was extremely beneficial to be a part of this forum, development update and exchange of information between those present.' He also took advantage of his time in one of the world's principal shipping capitals to meet with several ship owning companies as part of the GPA's wider engagement strategy.

Minister for Maritime Affairs, the Hon Gilbert Licudi QC MP added that 'it was important for the Port of Gibraltar to retain its high profile in the shipping community and for its personnel to continue to work closely with its international partners for the benefit of all'