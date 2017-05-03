RGP & GDP Recruits’ Fun Day in Aid of Calpe House

A Fun Day in aid of Calpe House is being held on Saturday 6th May 2017, at Casemates Square as from 10 a.m. There will be a wide range of activities available and some will be geared towards the younger members of the community.

The youngsters will be able to ride go-karts, have the chance to be detectives at the Crime Scene Investigation stand or expend energy in a bouncy castle. They will also have a ‘one time’ opportunity of throwing a wet sponge at police recruits.

Additionally there will be dog and vehicle displays as well as a sponsored static bike ride with the recruits hoping to cover the equivalent distance from Gibraltar to Calpe House.

The public will also be able to participate in two separate raffles. The prize for the 1st raffle will be a Honda SH Mode moped with tickets priced at £3.

A myriad of prizes donated by local business will be up for grabs in the second raffle with tickets priced at £1.

In what will be a busy day for the recruits, they will also pull a police vehicle up Main Street.

For those wishing to donate, but unable to attend the event a ‘Go Fund Me’ page has been set up by the recruits - https://www.gofundme.com/rgp-fun-day-in-aid-of-calpe-house/donate/?upsell=cpgn_share

The Fun Day has been organised by the current intake of RGP and GDP recruits. The recruits who are on their 17th week of a 20 week long training programme are encouraged to carry out community/charitable work during their training, the beginning of a long career protecting, caring and serving the community of which they too form part.

All monies raised will go to The Calpe House Charitable Trust. Over the years the trust has helped over 5,000 Gibraltar Health Authority sponsored patients requiring medical treatment in the UK. Calpe House provides a warm, friendly facility where patients can stay during their treatment in the company of fellow Gibraltarians in similar difficult circumstances; a home from home.

The recruits and their parent organisations invite and look forward to welcoming as many members of the public as possible to the Fun Day.