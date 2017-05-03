Chief Minister Reacts to Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Brexit Document

Gibraltar's Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo has reacted to Spain's Brexit document that targets changes to Gibraltar's economic model. “The Spanish Government's mask is slipping. It is becoming abundantly clear that they want to try to use Brexit to take narrow advantage. Gibraltar will, as ever, continue to seek dialogue over Spanish vetoes and will seek co-operation and friendship over Spanish aggression and belligerence."

"Our goodwill and good faith will not be abused though. Soon Madrid will have to explain to the Campo why Spanish citizens starting work in Gibraltar post-Brexit don't have the same rights as Gibraltarians in the work place. The answer will be the "pyrrhic victory" that is Clause 24 of the Commission's Guidelines and the Spanish Government’s decision to seek to leave Gibraltar out of any future arrangements between the UK and the EU. As usual, the main victims will be the Spanish workers in this region of high unemployment. As usual, the welfare of their own people has never got in the way of Spain's neo-colonial ambitions over our homeland."